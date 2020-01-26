Prague Zoo raises over CZK 13.5 million to help Australia

Prague Zoo has raised nearly 13.5 million crowns (approximately 840,000 AUD) through a public donation fund to help in the relief efforts to Australia, which was ravaged by devastating bushfires, the zoo’s director Miroslav Bobek announced on Sunday.

According to Mr. Bobek, the funds will be used for immediate relief but also for mid-term or long-term projects aimed at protection of certain locations or animal species. The collection was established on January 6 and will continue for the next two months.

At least 30 people have been killed in the unprecedented bushfires, which have swept large parts of Australia since October, and around 10 million hectares of land has burned. It is also estimated that around a billion animals have been lost to the fire.