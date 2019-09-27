Prague Zoo gorilla pavilion contract awarded to Strabag

A contract to build a new gorilla pavilion at the Prague Zoo has been awarded to the builder Strabag in an open tender. More than 17,000 people donated to the construction, raising some 31 million crowns.

The new 210 million crown gorilla pavilion will be nearly three times larger than the current enclosure, and also be located out of danger of flooding.

Ahead of floods in 2013, over 1,000 animals, including gorillas, were moved from the lower part of the Prague Zoo. A deluge in 2002 claimed the lives of more than 100 animals, including a male gorilla named Pong.