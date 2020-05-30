Prague Zoo forced to close new pavilion after wave of visitors

The Prague Zoo opened its new Darwin Crater pavilion on Saturday which features more than 20 animal species from the Australian fauna. However, the pavilion proved so popular that the Zoo was forced to close it just hours later as the allowed quota of 8,500 visitors, put in place as a coronavirus precaution, was already filled up. Prague Zoo director, said that the zoo had expected a large number of visitors and that the limitation measures are an unfortunate reality. Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib said that the city is currently negotiating a close to the capacity limitation.