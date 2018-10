A star animal attraction at the Prague Zoo, the hippopotamus Slávek, has died at the age of 33, due to a severe inflammation in his stomach and intestines.

Zoo director Miroslav Bábek said laboratory tests have yet to be carried out to determine the premature cause of death. Hippopotamuses can live to be 50 years old.

Slávek gained fame for surviving the devastating floods of 2002, which claimed the lives of his mate, Lentilka, and one of his seven offspring, a daughter named Barborka.