Prague working to create emergency drinking water supply network

Brian Kenety
10-08-2019
Prague City Council has been mapping wells through the capital towards creating a drinking water supply network that can be in emergencies, the newspaper Lidové Noviny reports.

Experts have surveyed and tested some 12,500 wells, of which specialists have chosen 45 that could serve in cases of emergency, such as drought or contamination of the greater supply.

Prague aims to have the system in place within two years, the daily reports.

 
 
 
