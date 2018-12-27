Prague woman dies in Christmas Eve fire set off by tree sparkler

Prague firefighters responded to about 60 calls during the Christmas holiday, one of which resulted in a casualty.

A woman in her early forties died on the 24th of December as a result of a Christmas tree fire in an apartment on Lucemburská Street in Vinohrady.

Two men and a small child also suffered injuries, according to a spokesperson for the firefighting service. The fire probably started because of a sparkler decorating the tree.

About 136 fires were reported throughout the country at Christmas, 29 fewer than last year. Rainy weather may have been a factor in the overall decrease.