Prague unemployment rate fell to 2.1 percent in September

Brian Kenety
08-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Unemployment in Prague fell to 2.1 percent in September, down 0.1 percentage points compared to August.

The Czech capital has the fourth-lowest unemployment rate among the regions, after those of Pardubice (at 1.9 percent) and Pilsen and South Bohemia (both at 2 percent).

The Moravian-Silesian Region has the highest rate of unemployment (at 4.6 percent) followed by the Ústí nad Labem region (at 4.5 percent).

That national unemployment rate is currently under 3 percent, the lowest level in 22 years.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 