Prague transport authority now offering real-time info on departures

Ian Willoughby
14-01-2020
The Prague transport authority has begun providing information about departure times from stops in real time. The information is available at the web address kdymitojede.cz. At present the system only supplies data about the location of a vehicle when it leaves a stop and does not provide continuous localisation.

In the coming weeks the information should also appear on online maps run by the capital’s transport authority and other non-commercial transport information websites.

 
 
