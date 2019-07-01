Prague transformer fire affects Palmova, Náměstí Míru metro stations

Brian Kenety
01-07-2019
A transformer station fire on Sunday evening caused a power outage complicating operations at the Prague metro. The Palmovka and Náměstí Míru stations experienced service delays of up to half an hour between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the power failure was a fire at the insulator in the Teplárenská street transformer station. After disconnecting the current, firefighters extinguished the flames using foam.

