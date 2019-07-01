Prague transformer fire affects Palmova, Náměstí Míru metro stations

A transformer station fire on Sunday evening caused a power outage complicating operations at the Prague metro. The Palmovka and Náměstí Míru stations experienced service delays of up to half an hour between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The cause of the power failure was a fire at the insulator in the Teplárenská street transformer station. After disconnecting the current, firefighters extinguished the flames using foam.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
EU study shows dual food quality is issue – and not just in East