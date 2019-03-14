Prague tops Mercer quality of life rankings in CEE, places 69th globally

The Czech capital offers the best quality of life among the cities of the former Eastern bloc, according to the latest survey by the US consultancy Mercer.

Globally, Prague ranked 69th, ahead of the capitals of its central European neighbours Budapest (76th), Bratislava (80th) and Warsaw (82nd). Also making the top 100 from the bloc were Ljubljana (74th), Riga (90th) and Zagreb (98th).

European cities continue to have the highest quality of living in the world, according to Mercer, with Vienna (1st), Zurich (2nd) and Munich (3rd) ranking first, second and third globally, though the German city shared the honour with Vancouver and Auckland.

Minsk (188th), Tirana (175th) and St. Petersburg (174th) remained the lowest ranking cities in Europe this year, while Sarajevo (156th) rose three places due to a fall in reported crime.