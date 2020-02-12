Prague tops list of new housing construction projects, according to statisticians

Prague saw the largest amount of new housing construction projects per person in 2019, with 4.39 flats being built for every 1000 residents, newly released data released by the Czech Statistics Office shows.

Meanwhile the region with the lowest construction level was Ustí nad Labem, where just 1.11 new flats began construction last year. However, that same region had the highest number of new family houses, which made up 96 percent of all new construction. Overall, the amount of new flats begun last year was the highest since 2008.

Reconstructions and annexes were not taken into account during the statistic.