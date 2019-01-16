Prague to take over celebrated artist Hana Wichterlová’s garden atelier

Ownership of painter and sculptor Hana Wichterlová’s garden atelier, declared a cultural monument last year, will be transferred from Prague 1 to the municipality at no cost.

The district’s mayor, Pavel Čižinský (Praha Sobě) told the Czech news agency ČTK that the municipality wants to install a permanent exhibition in the late artist’s studio in Malá Strana, where she lived and worked for more than 50 years.

The garden atelier still houses many of Wichterlová’s artistic works. It was declared a cultural monument in part because so many celebrated persons had visited there. She died in 1990 at the age of 87.