Prague to sign sister city agreement with Vienna

The City of Prague wants to sign a sister city pact with Vienna, Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib told the Czech News Agency on Sunday. The cooperation with the Austrian capital will concern mainly the areas of transport, housing and ecology. The city also plans to cooperate with the other V4 capitals, Bratislava, Warsaw and Budapest.

Following the cancellation of a sister city agreement with Beijing, Prague councillors on Monday approved to sign a sister agreement pact with Taiwan’s capital Taipei, concerning economic, business and cultural cooperation. The Prague-Taipei agreement still has to be approved by the Prague assembly members, who are to deal with it on December 12.