Prague to replace New Year’s fireworks with video mapping

Prague’s traditional New Year’s fireworks display, held annually on the evening of January 1, will be replaced with video mapping, city councillors decided on Wednesday.

Prague city councillors consider it as a step towards accommodating residents’ who are sensitive to loud noise, but also to animals that are subjected to unnecessary stress.

Last year’s New Year’s Day fireworks show lasted around 10 minutes and cost some 1.7 million crowns. The venue of the planned video mapping lightshow has not yet been announced.