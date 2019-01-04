Prague to name access to information Ombudsman, “night mayor”

Prague City Hall plans to name an information Ombudsman to handle requests within the context of the Free Access to Information Act passed in 1999.

Tapped to be Ombudsman is Oldřich Kužílek, a government lawyer and former MP who co-authored the Act along with then Senator Michael Žantovský.

In 2002 Kužílek and Žantovský wrote a book on how the law had been implemented since coming into force.

Prague councillors also have agreed to name a “night mayor” charged with overseeing issues related to nightlife in the Czech capital, especially in the historic centre.