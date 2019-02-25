Prague to introduce free public transport, trains, during smog alerts

Brian Kenety
25-02-2019
Prague City Council has agreed to introduce free public transport, including trains, during smog alerts. The cost to the budget would be approximately five million crowns per day.

In recent years, Prague City Hall has considered implement a range of regulations to be enforced during periods when the city is hit by particularly bad air pollution.

These include requiring factories to temporarily reduce output during periods of high smog barring trucks from entering the city.

 
 
 
 
