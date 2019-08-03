Prague to host international philosophy congress

Leading philosophers from all around the world will gather in Prague next week for the International Congress of Logic, Methodology and Philosophy of Science and Technology. The four-year event, organised by the International Union of History and Philosophy of Science and Technology, will take place at the premises of the Czech Technical University in Prague’s Dejvice.

One of the three main lectures will be delivered by Heather Douglas, a world-known philosopher of science best known for her work on the role of values in science, the importance of science for policymaking, and the history of philosophy of science. The motto of this year’s event is "Bridging across academic cultures".