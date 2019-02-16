Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May

Writer Franz Kafka’s former home in Prague 1 is due to open to the public in May following a 165.5 million crown reconstruction project that began in August 2017.
Prague City Hall spokesman Vít Hofman told the ČTK news agency the building will include a new museum and literary café.
Exhibition spaces would be housed in the cellar and ground floors while the upper floors will be residential units, he said.
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Huawei threatens court case if Czech agency does not withdraw warning
Major renovation planned for Prague’s Masaryk train station