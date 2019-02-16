Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May

Brian Kenety
16-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Writer Franz Kafka’s former home in Prague 1 is due to open to the public in May following a 165.5 million crown reconstruction project that began in August 2017.

Prague City Hall spokesman Vít Hofman told the ČTK news agency the building will include a new museum and literary café.

Exhibition spaces would be housed in the cellar and ground floors while the upper floors will be residential units, he said.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 