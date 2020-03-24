Prague to debate further relief measures for small business tenants

Prague City Council is set to debate measures on Tuesday to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These include proposals to forgive rent in city-owned properties and financial support of up to CZK 45,000.

Last week Prague councilors decided not to charge tenants interest fees on late payments for the duration of emergency measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those include closing restaurants, bistros, cafés and bars, and the restriction of movement.

On Monday, the Czech government decided to extend these measures until at least April 1 and unanimously approved suspending electronic sales records (EET) until three months after the emergency ends. This means taxpayers will not have to record sales.