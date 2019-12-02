Broadcast Archive

Prague to conclude sister-city agreement with Tchaj-pej

Daniela Lazarová
02-12-2019
The city of Prague will conclude a sister-city agreement with the capital of Taiwan, Tchaj-pej in the coming weeks, Prague City Hall councillors agreed on Monday. The agreement should cover cooperation in the business and cultural spheres.

Prague recently terminated its sister-city agreement with Beijing after Beijing refused to let Prague remove a clause saying it respected the policy of One China.

 
 
 
 
 
 
