Prague to buy Sts. Simon and Jude in Old Town from Vatican

Brian Kenety
29-04-2020
Prague has obtained approval to buy the Church of Sts. Simon and Jude in Old Town from the Vatican. The municipality currently leases the church, which serves as a concert hall for the Prague Symphony Orchestra.

The city will pay 99 million crowns for the consecrated Baroque church, which dates back to the year 1354, Prague councilor Jan Chabr (TOP 09) said.

 
 
