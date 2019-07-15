Prague to buy Church of Sts. Simon and Jude for CZK 99 million

The Czech capital has agreed to buy the Church of Saints Simon and Jude, which now serves as a concert hall for the Prague Symphony Orchestra.

The Gothic church was built in the 17th century and adapted in High Baroque style. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Joseph Haydn are among the famous composers who have played the organ later installed there.

Prague councillors agreed to buy the church for 99 million crowns, after negotiating the asking price down from 126 million crowns.