Prague taxi prices to go up after City Hall approves new rates

Councillors at Prague City Hall have voted in favour of raising taxi riding prices from CZK 28 to CZK 36 per kilometre, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday. Waiting costs and the starting rate will also be increased. A new electro-taxi price list will also be set up, with a top rate of a maximum of CZK 39 per kilometre.

Taxi drivers have been protesting for an increase in rates for some time already. The current maximum rates were established in 2006.