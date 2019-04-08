Prague taxi drivers to protest against new government legislation

Prague taxi drivers are set to protest on Monday against a bill under which taxi services providers would no longer be required to use taximeters and pass a test proving knowledge of a city’s streets. The drivers are set to meet at Prague’s Strahov Stadium and march to Malostranské náměstí.

The legislation, which was approved by the Government to legalize the app-based services, will now go before the lower house of Parliament. The Association of Czech Taxi Drivers, which organizes the protest, says the bill could lead to the destruction of traditional taxi services.