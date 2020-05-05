Broadcast Archive

Prague taxi driver once seriously ill with Covid-19 released from hospital

Ian Willoughby
05-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A Prague taxi driver who became one of the country’s best-known Covid-19 patients is due to be released on Tuesday. The man, who is 53, was admitted to hospital on March 10 in a very serious condition. He was the first patient in the Czech Republic to be treated with the experimental drug remdesivir.

Last week doctors said he had tested negative for the disease. He will now continue his recuperation at home.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 