Prague Symphony Orchestra staging ‘Tribute to Beethoven’ to mark 250 years since his birth

Brian Kenety
05-02-2020
The Prague Symphony Orchestra (FOK) is commemorating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birthday with concerts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Beethoven was born in late 1770, but the exact date is unknown. The composer was baptised on December 17 of that year.

The Prague Symphony Orchestra performs under the baton of German conductor Michael Sanderling at the Prague Municipal House (Obecní dům).

Apart from works by Beethoven, the programme includes Absolute Jest, a concerto for string quartet and orchestra by American composer John Adams.

 
 
 
 
 
