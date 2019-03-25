Prague Supreme Court rules on rights to Little Mole

The Prague Supreme Court has ruled that the granddaughter of the late artist Zdeněk Miler, author of the famous Czech cartoon character Kreček (Little Mole), does not own the rights to it nor can she grant licenses for the production of Little Mole collectibles.

According to the ruling, the contract which Miler signed for his granddaughter shortly before his death is invalid. The verdict is legally binding.

The court upheld an appeal by Milena Fišerová, who was authorised to administer Miller’s copyrights in 2006 and who engaged in a drawn-out legal battle with Miller’s grand-daughter after his death in 2011.