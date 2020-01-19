Prague students criticise invitation of Orban to State Opera reopening

Students at Prague’s Academy of Performing Arts have criticised the director of the National Theatre, Jan Burian. In an open letter, they castigate him for having invited the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, to the recent ceremonial reopening of the State Opera, which falls under the National Theatre.

The students said it was “extremely inappropriate” to invite Mr. Orban in view of the fact that free theatre in Hungary was, they said, under threat from his ruling Fidesz party.

Mr. Burian responded by saying the opening of the renovated State Opera was a social occasion to which representatives of political and public life had been invited regardless of their party membership.