Prague street to be named after murdered Polish mayor

A promenade in Prague’s Riegrovy Sady is set to be named after the murdered mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz, spokesman for Prague City Hall, Vít Hofman, said on Thursday.

The promenade, in one of the city centre’s biggest parks, was chosen following consultations with the Polish ambassador to Prague and the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The official name of the promenade still has to be approved by the City Hall council. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 4. Pawel Adamowicz died in January after being stabbed at a charity event.