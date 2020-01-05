Prague State Opera reopening after 3-year reconstruction

The Prague State Opera reopens to the public on Sunday evening following a 1.3 billion crown reconstruction lasting nearly three years.

Among those attending the gala performance are Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán and Germany’s culture commissioner Monika Grütters.

They will see a new work entitled The State Opera in the Changes of Time (1888-2018) directed by filmmaker Alice Nellis.

The event takes place exactly 132 years after the State Opera’s first performance, in what was then the New German Theatre.