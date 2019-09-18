Prague State Attorney’s Office: decision to halt PM’s investigation is final

The decision to halt an investigation into suspected fraud by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and members of his family has become final, since no one has lodged a complaint against it, a spokesman for the Prague State Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. However, it may still be reversed by the country’s Supreme State Attorney, Pavel Zeman, who has three months to make a decision.

The anti-government protest movement A Million Moments for Democracy on Wednesday urged the Prague State Attorney’s Office to make public the full text of the decision. According to its leader Mikuláš Minář, the movement still insists on Mr Babiš’s resignation. Another public protest against the government is due to take place at Prague’s Letná plain on November 16.