Prague starts work on lower part of Wenceslas Square

Prague city representatives and contractors laid a ceremonial foundation stone at the lower part of Wenceslas Square on Wednesday, as part of a CZK 330 million reconstruction due for completion by December 2021.

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) says the project aims to expand the pedestrian space and install more greenery and benches. On Thursday, the lower part of Wenceslas Square will be fenced off, with work set to fully begin on April 20.