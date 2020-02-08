Prague square to be renamed after slain Russian opposition leader

Prague City Hall wants to name the Prague square Pod kaštany where the Russian Embassy is located after the murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib told the news site Aktualne.cz that the major parties represented in the Prague City Council have voiced support for the move and a vote could take place in the coming weeks.

Pod kaštany square could be officially renamed on February 27, on the fifth anniversary of Nemtsov's killing. The mayor said he hoped that Nemtsov’s daughter would attend the official ceremony.