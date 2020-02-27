Prague square named after slain Russian opposition leader Nemtsov

Prague has renamed the square Pod kaštany where the Russian Embassy is located after the murdered opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

The renaming ceremony was led by Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib in the presence of Nemtsov’s daughter Zhanna. The square was renamed as a gesture of solidarity with Russian pro-democracy and human rights campaigners.

Nemtsov, one of President Putin’s most vocal critics, was gunned down on 27 February 2015. Prague City Council also recently voted in favour of renaming a promenade in the Bubeneč district after investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, slain a decade earlier.