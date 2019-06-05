Prague Spring music festival wraps up with Toulouse orchestra

The 74th edition of the Prague Spring international music festival wrapped up on Tuesday evening with a performance by the Toulouse Capitol National Orchestra, under the baton of its chief conductor, Russian maestro Tugan Sochijew.
The Czech Republic’s largest classical music festival got underway on May 12, offering around fifty concerts.
The opening concert featured the traditional My Country by Bedřich Smetana, performed by the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra, founded by musicians expelled from Czechoslovakia after WWII who had previously been members of the German Philharmonic Orchestra in Prague.
