Prague Spring Music Festival to stream Plachetka concert on Monday

The Prague Spring Music Festival, which is taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic, will stream Adam Plachetka's concert from Prague's Rudolfinum on Monday night, at which he will perform Franz Schubert's Winter Journey. The successful Czech opera singer will be accompanied on the piano by David Švec. Plachetka, who made his debut at the Prague National Theatre fifteen years ago, will appear at the Prague Spring Music Festival for the tenth time.

All of the Prague Spring Music Festival concerts are being streamed live on the festival’s website. All of the concerts should also be available for catch-up, or delayed streaming for a period of 30 days.