Prague Spring Music Festival concerts streamed by 1.2 million people

A total of 1.2 million people in the Czech Republic and 53 countries around the world streamed the 11 live concerts featured within this year's Prague Spring Music Festival which went online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival closed with a live concert on June 4, in which the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Jakub Hrůša performed selected works by Ludwig van Beethoven adapted for a string orchestra.

The festival's spokesman, Pavel Trojan Jr., said the organisers consider the festival a big success despite the complications and last-minute change of plans due to the pandemic.

To date, tickets worth 13 million crowns have been refunded, and tickets worth 1.5 million crowns were donated by listeners to the festival.