Prague Spring International Music Festival to be held on-line

For the first time in its history the Prague Spring International Music Festival will be held on-line.

Approximately ten concerts will be streamed on the festival’s web page and a number of selected concerts will be broadcast by Czech Radio and Czech Television, the festivals spokesman Pavel Trojan told reporters.

The 75th Prague Spring International Music Festival was due to open on May 7th and offer audiences 53 concerts altogether.

In view of the volatile situation the festival’s management opted for an alternative format so that even in this difficult situation music can bring people hope, the festival’s director Roman Bělor said.