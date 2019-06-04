Prague Spring festival draws to close

The 74th Prague Spring international classical music festival comes to a close on Tuesday evening with a performance at the Smetana Hall of Prague’s Municipal House. The Orchestra National du Capitol de Toulouse, led by its chief Russian conductor Tugan Sochijew, will play Antonín Dvořák’s violin concerto in A minor, featuring French soloist Renaud Capuçon.
The Czech Republic’s largest classical music festival got underway on May 12, offering around fifty concerts.
