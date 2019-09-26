Prague Spring and Khamoro festival receive top international award

The prestigious EFFE Award for remarkable arts festivals has been awarded to both the Prague Spring International Music Festival and the World Roma Festival known as Khamoro. The award, which is also held by prestigious festivals such as the BBC Proms, will be handed to their representatives at a special ceremony at the Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels on Thursday.
Both festivals also received the EFFE Label, the organisation’s quality stamp for remarkable arts festivals showing their engagement in the field of the arts, community involvement and international openness. EFFE stands for Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe. It is issued by the European Festivals Association, which connects about 100 festivals and festival associations in 40 countries.
