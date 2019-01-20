Prague Shorts to pay tribute to Ingmar Bergman

The 14th Prague Short Film Festival, due to be held in Prague from January 23 to January 27, will be a tribute to the legendary 20th century director Ingmar Bergman.
The Prague Shorts traditionally includes an international competition of short films of up to 30 minutes, a national competition of shorts and non-competitive informative film sections, retrospectives, biographies, and other accompanying events.
The Bergman Revisited section will include shorts by six Swedish directors whose work reflects Bergman’s creative style.
