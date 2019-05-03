Prague ring road reopens after serious accident

The Prague ring road, which was blocked by a serious accident on Thursday, reopened to drivers late on Friday morning.

One person was killed and 14 were injured in a head-on collision of a prison service bus transporting nine prisoners and ten security guards with a lorry carrying two veteran tanks to Plzen to be used in the end-of-war celebrations this weekend.

A fire broke out immediately after the collision in which the bus was completely destroyed and the lorry and tanks damaged.

The accident happened near Řeporyje, in the direction of the airport. The cause of the accident is being investigated.