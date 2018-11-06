Prague restaurant facing fine for banning children

A Prague restaurant is facing sanctions after barring children from its premises, Czech Television reported. The Stodola House eatery in the city’s Jižní Město placed a sign outside saying under 18s were barred.

However, the Czech Trade Inspection Authority has adjudged the move to be age discrimination, which is illegal. The agency says it also discriminates against parents who would like to bring their children into the restaurant.

The owner of the business in question says he has the right to decide who enters his premises, while customers can decide if it is the kind of spot they would like to visit.

Earlier this year the Trade Inspection Authority imposed a CZK 5,000 on a hotel that barred children under the age of 10.