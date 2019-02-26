Prague remains seventh richest region in EU

Ian Willoughby
26-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Prague was the seventh richest region in the European Union in 2017 in terms of per capita GDP, according to the latest data released by Eurostat. The Czech capital occupied the same position in the rankings a year previously.

GDP per person in Prague two years ago stood at 187 percent of the average for the whole of the EU. UK capital London topped the rankings, achieving 626 percent of the EU average.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 