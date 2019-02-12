Prague ready to loan Slav Epic to Moravský Krumlov

The Prague City Council has offered to loan the famous Slav Epic cycle of paintings by Art Nouveau painter Alphonse Mucha to Moravský Krumlov for a period of five years if the local authorities can secure the funds needed to restore the premises where the outsize paintings would be shown.

The two cities have disputed the right to house the famous paintings since 2010, when they were moved to Prague, despite the fact that the city is still looking for a permanent exhibition site for them.

The paintings were at the centre of a drawn-out ownership dispute with the painter’s grandson John Mucha, but last year the Prague Municipal Court definitively ruled that they rightly belong to Prague to whom the painter donated them in 1928.