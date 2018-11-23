Prague ready to invest EUR 80mn into new car parks

The new Prague City Council is looking into investing some 80 million euros from the municipal budget into creating new car parks and parking spaces in the Czech capital.
Adam Scheinherr, the city’s Councillor for Transport, said solving the parking problem is among the Prague City Council’s priorities.
