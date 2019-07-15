Prague reaches leasing deal with Krč landowners on Metro D line

Prague councillors have reached an agreement with private land owners in Krč needed to further construction of the city metro’s planned D line.
Under the agreement, the city should pay the owners about 10 million crowns a year to lease the land along the metro route.
The first part of the D line will connect to Prague’s C Line at Pankrác, with four more stations continuing south including two in the Krč district.
Eventually the line – which may feature driverless trains – will run from Pankrác in central Prague to the as yet unbuilt Depo Písnice in the south, before being extended later.
