Prague ranked best student city in the world, according to AppJobs

Prague has come out on top in a world-wide study conducted by AppJobs.com, a popular website and app that focuses on helping students find part-time work. The Czech capital beat Moscow and Berlin to the top spot.

AppJobs created the ranking based on five indicators – the average monthly rent, the ease of finding part time jobs, the cost of a pint as well as the number of concerts and shows in the city, and the amount of universities the city has. Prague scored particularly highly in the low cost of rent and of beer.