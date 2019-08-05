Prague Pride kicks off in Czech capital

Ruth Fraňková
05-08-2019
The ninth edition of Prague Pride festival celebrating sexual minorities gets underway on Monday with a concert on Střelecký Island. The week-long festival offers over a hundred events, including debates, film screening and exhibitions. It will culminate on Saturday with a massive parade through the centre of the city, which is expected to attract around 30,000 people.

The festival’s headline this year is Together Within Reach, which refers to the fact that even today, many same-sex couples still prefer to refrain from public displays of affection.

