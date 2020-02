Prague police are searching for an unidentified man who has been cutting locks of hair from unsuspecting women as they ride city trams.

There have been five reported cases so far. One victim said she felt a man touching her hair as she rode a tram in Prague 1 heading towards Újezd on February 10.

She later discovered a lock of hair had been cut and filed a complaint. Police have published a photo of a suspect after reviewing CCTV footage.